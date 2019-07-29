GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Most soon-to-be eight year olds want a pizza party for their birthday, but Grand Rapids' Kaidin Bell wanted a free disc golf clinic for his friends.

At just seven years old, Kaidin is already has 72 distance world records under his belt and just won the professional disc golf association junior world championship.

With his birthday right around the corner, he asked his parents for the opportunity to share the game he loves so much with his friends. Kaidin set up an entire course in his back yard using his collection of trophies as baskets and led a tutorial on how to throw different styles.

"Side arms, back hands, putts, that's all I do...I just remembered holes that I really wanted to make up," Kaidin said.

One of Kaidin's sponsors, Dynamic Discs, also provided free mini frisbees for kids to practice with and take home.

"If we can teach our youth and give them a frisbee to go home with, they'll want to do it more," Kaidin's father, Adam Bell, said.

Kaidin will official turn eight on July 31, and straight from there he'll go on to compete in his next tournament in Vermont.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.