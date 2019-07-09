He's here!

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Kamady Rudd announced the birth of her baby boy, Reagan Thomas Lewis. He was born on Friday.

Kamady said her little boy is "perfect." Reagan is Kamady's and her husband's first child.

"We could not be more thankful for the wonderful staff at Grand Rapids Women’s Health and Spectrum Health," she said on Facebook. "I can’t believe how great and comfortable my whole family has felt through the entire process."

Congratulations Kamady!

