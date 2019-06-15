KENT CITY, Mich. — Kent City celebrated one of its veterans this afternoon.

The city threw a birthday party for World War II veteran Bob Brott as he turned 95 years young.

Brott's home was decorated with an abundance of American flags.

Members of a local motorcycle club and the American Legion came over to salute him.

The American Legion paid for his membership dues for life as a birthday present.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.