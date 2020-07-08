Memorial service held for former Michigan Gov. Milliken

Milliken died in October at his home in Traverse City after years of declining health. He was 97.

INTERLOCHEN, Mich — The life and political career of arguably Michigan’s most popular governor was remembered Thursday.

In adherence of the state’s social distancing recommendations due to the COVID-19 virus, the memorial service for former Gov. William G. Milliken was held at the 4,000-seat, open-air Kresge Auditorium in the Interlochen Center for the Arts in northwestern Michigan.

Milliken had been an advocate for the arts in Michigan and served from 1983-1997 on the Interlochen board.

