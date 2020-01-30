GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The U.S. astronaut, who was born in Grand Rapids, set the record for longest single space flight by a woman is headed back to Earth soon.

Christina Koch, 40, has been on board the International Space Station since March 15, 2019. She's spent the last 11 months in space and broke former space station commander Peggy Whiston's record back in December. Koch returns to Earth on Feb. 6, according to the New York Post.

Koch will be joined by two other International Space Station crewmates on the return. The three astronauts will depart the station and make a parachute-assisted landing southeast of Kazakhstan.

Koch has been in space for more than 300 consecutive days. According to Space Coast Daily, her time on the space station will have spanned 5,248 orbits of the Earth, a journey of 139 million miles.

Christina Koch is a Michigan native and was born in Grand Rapids tweeted a photo of the Great Lakes from space on May 1, 2019.

Christina Koch / Twitter

Koch the Associated Press that taking part in the first all-female spacewalk back in October was the highlight of her mission.

But after nearly a year among the stars, Koch is ready to come back down to Earth. She told the New York Post she can't wait to dig into some chips and salsa. She also plans on swimming and surfing in the Gulf of Mexico.

Koch is an electrical engineer from Montana. She was born in Grand Rapids.

RELATED VIDEO:

More Space News on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.