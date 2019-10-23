NEWAYGO, Mich. — A DNR Conservation Officer based in Newaygo says he's just been in the right place at the right time when someone needed emergency lifesaving first aid.

And officer Jeff Ginn frequently finds himself in that situation.

Since 2012, he has been the difference between life and death for individuals in distress at least four times.

“There are officers who have done far more heroic things than I have ever done,” says Ginn. “I’ve been blessed to have opportunities where I could help a person.”

His most recent lifesaving assistance was last year when he was first responder to a Newaygo motel where a 75-year-old man was in cardiac arrest.

"I did CPR before anyone arrived,” he recalls. “And before he left he had regained consciousness, had a pulse and was breathing.”

The department has honored Officer Ginn with four DNR Lifesaving Awards.

“I want to help as much as I can, just as every other officer out there,” says Ginn. “That’s what we started our careers for, to help people.”

