GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids family says the names stenciled on a simple brick is all they need to remember the service and sacrifices of their father and grandfathers in World War II.

"It makes me feel patriotic," says Kolleen Robrahn.

At the American Legion Boat and Canoe Club in Grand Rapids there is a brick patio on the corner of the property surrounded by flags.

Members and their families say they often go out to the patio because many of the bricks are stenciled with the names of veterans either killed in combat or those who survived their service and have since died.

“I’m here to pay my respects to both of my grandfathers,” said Robrahn. “They were in World War II.”

“Each brick is bought by their family, usually, and they will engrave the names on them,” explained her father, Greg Robrahn. “To come and look at after they are passed away, it makes them feel good to see their name.”

The memorial patio at the American Legion Boat and Canoe Club is in an area open to the public. Anyone can stop to see it and pay their respects.

“I go out to see it all the time,” said Greg Robrahn. “My father was on Iwo Jima and my father-in-law was on Normandy Beach. I’ve very proud of them.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.