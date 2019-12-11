GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The weekend leading up to Veterans Day, the Grand Rapids Children's Museum partnered with a non-profit organization called Has Heart to present guests the opportunity to create cards for veterans.

On Monday, that stack of cards and thank yous were delivered to the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.

"These are kids that are 4, 5 years old that are learning about the sacrifices that veterans have done," said Michael Hyacinte, the founder of Has Heart. "They wanted to draw pictures to show their appreciation."

Has Heart helps wounded veterans heal through art and design. The organization had a pop-up shop set up across the street from the Children's Museum over the weekend. The shop sells clothes and designs created by veterans from a spot in the Veterans Memorial Park.

Has Heart is planning on being permanently set up at the Veterans Park in 2020.

