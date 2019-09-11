GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over the weekend, visitors to the Grand Rapids Children's Museum have the opportunity to make a card or a commemorative patch for area veterans.

The museum is hosting an educational military weekend that had veteran focused programming through as organization called Has Heart

The cards and patches created over the weekend will be delivered to the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans on Monday, Nov. 11.

The Grand Rapids Children's Museum is on Sheldon Avenue, across the street from the Veterans Memorial Park. A Has Heart Veterans Pop-Up shop will be operating at the park over the weekend and on Monday.

"There are so many ways to thank a veteran," said Tyler Way with Has Heart. "But I think just a simple 'thank you for your service,' and maybe asking a couple questions just to learn a little bit about their experience."

To celebrate Veterans Day, Has Heart will have a free Madcap Coffee tasting on Monday at the pop-up shop that will sell products designed by veterans. Has Heart is a local non-profit that helps wounded veterans heal through art and design.

Has Heart is planning on being permanently set up at the Veterans Park in 2020.

Visitors to the Children's Museum can make cards for veterans on Sunday from 1-3 p.m.

RELATED VIDEO:

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.