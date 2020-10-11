Degage hosting annual Veterans Day luncheon Wednesday

There will be two, socially-distanced luncheon events at the homeless shelter on Wednesday, Nov. 11

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Degage Ministries will hold its annual Veterans Day luncheon Wednesday, Nov. 11, where it will honor approximately 80 Heartside-area veterans with a special program and luncheon. The event is sponsored by SpartanNash.

In order to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, the ministry will host two socially-distanced luncheons in its dining room, and will provide each veteran with a plated meal, dessert, special entertainment by Heartside neighborhood musicians and a honorary pin.

Marge Palmerlee, Degage’s Executive Director, will speak to the veterans, who will also have an opportunity to address a card for a resident at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.

