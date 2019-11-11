GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Degage Ministries thanked veterans for their service today at its annual Veterans Day Luncheon.

It's the 20th year for the luncheon in the Heartside neighborhood of Grand Rapids. About 20 veterans were honored with a pinning ceremony.

"Every year, there is a veteran who says, 'I've never been thanked for my service. You don't know what this means to me.' This is an honor to be able to thank them and they are always so grateful," said Marge Palmerlee with Degage Ministries.

Veterans also received gift bags—along with their lunch.

