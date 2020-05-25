Grand Rapids native has unique job with Navy Honor Guard

Fireman Connor Schwinkendorf has special responsibilities providing funeral honors for fallen comrades in Washington, D.C. with the US Navy Ceremonial Guard.

WASHINGTON — Memorial Day is a time to remember those who have died in service and one Grand Rapids native has very special responsibilities as part of the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard to do just that.

Fireman Connor Schwinkendorf serves in the elite group as an initial training squad leader and Full Honors Color Guard member, according to a press release from the Navy Office of Community Outreach.

“I’m in charge of training our newest sailors to become Ceremonial Guardsmen and performing funerals at Arlington National Cemetery,” Schwinkendorf said.

The U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard was established in 1931 and is the official Ceremonial Unit of the U.S. Navy. The group is based at Naval District Washington Anacostia Annex in Washington, D.C.

According to Navy officials, the Ceremonial Guard's primary mission is to represent the Navy in Presidential, Joint Armed Forces, Navy and public ceremonies under the scrutiny of the highest-ranking officials of the United States and foreign nations, including royalty.

Sailors of the Ceremonial Guard, like Schwinkendorf, are hand selected while they are attending boot camp at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois. Strict military order and discipline, combined with teamwork, allow the Ceremonial Guard to fulfill their responsibilities, the press release said. The sailors are experts in close order drill, coordination and timing.

“In a command as prestigious as the Ceremonial Guard, only a handful of sailors are selected to attempt the squad leader in training process,” Schwinkendorf said. “It’s a four week rigorous program designed to make that ceremonial guardsmen a subject matter expert on everything related to initial training, from physical training to rifle drill. Upon successful completion, a squad leader is then authorized to wear a golden aiguillette.”

Schwinkendorf graduate from Forest Hills Central High School back in 2018. He said the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Grand Rapids.



“Growing up in Grand Rapids, has taught me about work ethic and what it takes to be successful,” Schwinkendorf explained. “So many people that played roles in my childhood have consistently taught me the importance of work ethic and how it relates to successful people. Being in Forest Hills public schools always challenged and pushed me to work harder to achieve what I needed to succeed.”

The Ceremonial Guard is comprised of the drill team, color guard, casket bearers and firing party.

Casket bearers carry the Navy's past service members to their resting ground. Whether it is in Arlington National Cemetery, or another veteran's cemetery. The firing party renders the 21 Gun Salute, the signature honor of military funerals, during every Navy Funeral at Arlington National Cemetery.

"There has been no better place in my life to further my leadership skills, and a great sense of honor and significance than what the ceremonial guard has given me,” Schwinkendorf said. “From carrying the personal colors of a former Chief of Naval Operations, holding Navy Colors at the Super Bowl, and mentoring sailors, the Ceremonial Guard has given me more opportunities than anything I’ve ever been a part of.”

