Grand Rapids veterans getting special lunch delivery

Burger King restaurants will deliver more than 100 Whoopers, fries, and Hershey pies to every veteran at the Home for Veterans in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids-area Burger King restaurants are banding together to make special deliver to veterans and the Home for Veterans.

According to a press release, the restaurants will drop off 161 Whoppers, fries, and Hershey pies to every veteran that resides at the home.

"Due to COVID restriction, this year has been difficult for the residents," the press release read. "Burger King wants to treat them to a special lunch."

Earlier this month, the Home for Veterans reported that about a quarter of its residents are in the COVID-19 unit with positive cases among residents spiking.

The veterans in the home have been isolated from the outside world due to the pandemic, and the isolation is especially difficult during the holiday season.

Face-to-face visits have been curtailed and the home was asking for cards and letters to be mailed to residents.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.