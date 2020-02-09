Gov. Whitmer proclaims Sept. 2 as Greatest Generation Day

The Greatest Generation Day honors the sacrifices of those born between 1901 and 1927.

LANSING, Mich. — On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed September 2, 2020 as Greatest Generation Day in Michigan to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and encourage Michiganders across the state to honor members of the Greatest Generation for their sacrifices during World War II.

“From the founding of the nation to our current crisis, Michiganders have always shown a willingness to sacrifice for the common good,” Whitmer said in a press release Wednesday.

“We are grateful for members of the Greatest Generation who set the example of sacrifice by serving in uniform, working in fields and factories to produce materials for victory, and supporting war efforts at home," Whitmer continued.

"Their work is an inspiration to our collective efforts in the fight against COVID-19. We can honor the Greatest Generation’s sacrifices by doing our part by wearing a mask and staying socially distant to protect ourselves and others from the virus.”

The Greatest Generation Day honors the sacrifices of those born between 1901 and1927, a generation that came of age during the Great Depression, and later supported the United States during World War II. The Greatest Generation faced hardships and sacrifices, but never faltered in their loyalty to the nation. September 2, 2020 commemorates the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

In Grand Rapids, the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum has hosted several events this week in honor of WWII veterans.

Wednesday, at 6 p.m. military planes will do a flyover. It will start in Ypsilanti and in Grand Rapids at the Veterans Outpatient Clinic. Planes that will be featured are the B-17, B-25 and C-47.

Some of the best spots to view the flyover will be from the bridges crossing the Grand River in downtown GR.

The flyover will be followed by guest speaker Chris Wallace at 7 p.m. Wallace is an anchor for Fox News and authored of the book "Countdown 1945."

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.