HOLLAND, Mich. — For the third year a row, the Holland pier has been lined with American flags for the annual Fishing with Veterans event.

Saturday, Holland veterans spent the morning fishing at the pier. Then there was a parade of boats that went through the Holland channel. The parade was led by the Ottawa County Sheriff Marine Division and the United States Coast Guard.

Traci Conner is the organizer of the event. She said for many years, she wanted to find a way to give back to veterans.

"We enjoy the outdoors and fishing, so we thought this would be a perfect way to show our respect and appreciation to our veterans and active military personnel," Conner said.

The event was launched in 2017, and Conner says it will be taking place again in 2020 on Saturday, July 11.

