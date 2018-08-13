HUDSONVILLE, Mich. - Two West Michigan men are honored as heroes with the highest civilian honor that Congress can bestow on Monday.

Congressman Bill Huizenga will present Keith Cole and Al Johnson each with a Congressional Gold Medla for their service as members of the Office of Strategic Service (OSS).

In March of this year, both Cole and Johnson attended the Gold Medal Ceremony at the United States Capitol. When Johnson returned to Grand Rapids, he got the "hero's welcome" he said he never thought he'd see.

Monday's ceremony was the actual presentation of the individual gold medals to both men. The ceremony happened in front of friends and family at the Hudsonville City Hall, in the Commission Chambers.

The OSS was established during World War II and is considered the foundation of modern day intelligence operations. The OSS "organized, trained, supplied, and fought" in the war throughout Europe and Asia and played a decisive role in America's victory over Axis forces. The OSS was made up of civilians, as well as personnel from each branch of the military, whose missions resulted in some of the most courageous acts of the war and changed the course of history.

