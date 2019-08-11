JENISON, Mich. - Brandi Secrist is an Army veteran and mother of four. She served multiple tours and to thank her for her time and sacrifice, she's getting a home makeover by Home Depot.

It's part of the company's Celebration of Service campaign. Brandi and a second veteran from Kentwood had teams of volunteers dispatched to their homes to build, renovate and clean around their homes and property.

The crews at Brandi's house spent the day cleaning up her yard, building a new shed, installing new counter tops and garage entry. They also made her son's wheelchair ramp safer by added exterior grip mats.

Secrist says she's so thankful for the work and plans on volunteering on future projects for other area veterans.

Home Depot says this is the 8th annual Celebration of Service season. Teams of volunteers started working back in September and the entire campaign ends on Monday, Nov. 11 -- Veterans Day. Find more information about Celebration of Service on Home Depot's website.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.