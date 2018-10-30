KENTWOOD, Mich. - If you served in the military, a West Michigan dentist office is prepared to offer you some free dental service.

For the third straight year, Partners in Dental Care in Kentwood is offering the deal in honor of Veteran's Day.

The event is called "Serving those Who Served."

There will be no scheduled patients while the free service is taking place.

Veterans can select from four services that will be offered: cleanings, fillings, x-rays and extractions.

"The first year we had 10 or 12 people come, then last year, it was around 20 to 30," said Dr. Steven Grabiel, who's one of the dentists. "We're hoping this year more people are coming."

The free dental care will be offered on Friday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It's on a first come, first served basis.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM