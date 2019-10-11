On Monday, Nov. 11, Americans across the country will be honoring and paying tribute to all the veterans who have served this country.

Veterans Day was first recognized as "Armstice Day" on Nov. 11, 1919, which was the first anniversary of the end of World War I. It became a national holiday starting in 1938.

Veterans Day recognizes all American veterans, but specifically gives thanks to living veterans who have served the United States.

Here is a collection of stories from 13 ON YOUR SIDE about local veterans from the past year. Catch up on some of these stories and say "thank you" to a veteran in your life this Veterans Day.

A group of Michigan veterans raised awareness for veteran suicide and the effects of PTSD by walking nearly 100 miles in April.

Richard Mullally, a Muskegon County World War II historian, is creating a Wall of Honor that pays tribute to all the men and women from Muskegon County who served during World War II.

In his 20 years of service to our nation, Sgt. William Draheim has endured some tough times. Now back in Michigan, the father of three still struggles to make ends meet. But several local businesses decided to help him out.

It took Travis Snyder 42 days to walk all the way around Lake Michigan. The Marine did it to bring attention to the issue of veteran suicide.

The first all women American Veterans post in the state opened in Muskegon when AMVETS Post 77 was activated and installed. This is the second all women AMVETS post in the county. The first was established in California in 2015.

Amid an aging member population, the American Legion is expanding eligibility for its units to more veterans and their spouses.

Kent City threw a birthday party for World War II veteran Bob Brott when he turned 95 years young in June.

