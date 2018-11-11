MUSKEGON, Mich. - A few hundred people in Muskegon braved Sunday’s cold to honor those who served in the military at the city’s annual Veterans Day ceremony.

Members of American Legion Post 9 and other local veterans conducted a 21-gun salute to honor fallen soldiers on the 100th anniversary of the WWI armistice.

The gathering is one small spark in a flame of pride burning across America, said Muskegon County Commissioner Robert Scolnik, a veteran and guest speaker.

“It’s not a lot, but it is one small way we can honor those that have made so many sacrifices so that we can live in freedom,” Scolnik said.

There is a sense of family in the local veteran community today, said Staff Sgt. Kelly Curow, who served from 1993-2000.

“It doesn’t matter which branch you served in,” Curow said. “It’s a big family coming together to celebrate one another and to celebrate those that are coming up to be our future heroes.”

The Reeths-Puffer Middle School band played the national anthem and armed services medley during the event.

