MUSKEGON, Mich. - A few hundred people in Muskegon braved Sunday’s cold to honor those who served in the military at the city’s annual Veterans Day ceremony.

Members of American Legion Post 9 and other local veterans conducted a 21-gun salute to honor fallen soldiers on the 100th anniversary of the WWI armistice.

Flag pole installed at Muskegon's Veterans Memorial Park

The gathering is one small spark in a flame of pride burning across America, said Muskegon County Commissioner Robert Scolnik, a veteran and guest speaker.

“It’s not a lot, but it is one small way we can honor those that have made so many sacrifices so that we can live in freedom,” Scolnik said.

There is a sense of family in the local veteran community today, said Staff Sgt. Kelly Curow, who served from 1993-2000.

“It doesn’t matter which branch you served in,” Curow said. “It’s a big family coming together to celebrate one another and to celebrate those that are coming up to be our future heroes.”

The Reeths-Puffer Middle School band played the national anthem and armed services medley during the event.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM