Here's where Muskegon area veterans can get care packages this weekend

MUSKEGON, Mich. — In support and appreciation for Muskegon area veterans and National Guard and Reserve members during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Muskegon County Veterans Affairs is handing out free care packages this weekend.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, veterans can pick up care packages at the Muskegon County Veterans Affairs.

The care packages will include gift cards, sanitary items, resources and handwritten notes of thanks from students across the country.

Food boxes will also be given out at both events, as well as whole chickens, on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Registration is required for the drive-thru, contact-free events and veterans must bring proof of service. There will be one package per veteran, National Guard or Reserve member. Register here.

In addition, Veteran Navigators from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will be on hand to check in with veterans and can follow up with anyone needing additional assistance for themselves or their families. Veteran Navigators assist veterans of all eras regardless of discharge type, providing resources for issues such as mental health, homelessness and substance abuse.

Saturday's event is put on in collaboration with the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA), Michigan Veterans Trust Fund, City of Muskegon, Muskegon County Veteran Services, WINC for all Women Veterans, Walking with Warriors, Muskegon Vet Center, CaptionCall, Disability Network, and Muskegon County VFW Posts.

"The Operation Veteran Care Package events have been highly collaborative and successful in reaching out to veterans and National Guard and Reserve members to show our gratitude during these challenging times," said MVAA Director Zaneta Adams in a press release. "While the care packages are one way of showing our appreciation, the ongoing campaign reinforces our larger mission to serve Michigan’s more than 550,000 veterans and their families and ultimately get them connected to the benefits and resources they earned for their service to our nation."

Veterans who are unable to attend the event, but would like more information about connecting to resources and benefits in their area, can call the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency’s 24/7 hotline at 1-800-MICH-VET (800-642-4838).

