'Ride for Freedom' honors fallen veterans on its way to Lansing

Memorial Day weekend was a busy one for members of Michigan's Rolling Thunder chapters.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday in May each year and is a holiday that pays tribute to American military members who have died in service to the U.S.

In Muskegon, Rolling Thunder Michigan Chapter 4 kicked off the holiday weekend with a candlelight vigil on Saturday, and then geared up for their big Ride for Freedom Sunday morning.

The motorcycle gathering is typically held in Washington, DC., but this year, organizers said they're spreading it out to ride in their respective states.

The ride started in Muskegon, stopped by the Belding War Memorial and then wrapped up in Lansing for a rally.

Mike Holmes, president of Rolling Thunder Michigan Chapter 4, says he hopes that the community will take a moment to pause this weekend and think about those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"Today is not about picnics and parties. Today is to remember those who gave their lives for our freedom," Holmes said.

Rolling Thunder's mission is to raise awareness of the US prisoners of war and members missing in action so that they can return home.

