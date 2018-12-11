GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Community members, veterans and current active-duty servicemen and women gathered at Spectrum health Butterworth and Blodgett Hospital for Veterans Day.

Spectrum Health hosted a myriad of events at the Downtown Medical Center, located at 100 Michigan St., to honor veterans. There was patriotic music, a flag raising, comments by a veteran employee, as well as an executive speaker. The Michigan National Honor Guard was also present.

A similar ceremony took place at Blodgett Hospital, located at 1840 Wealthy St. SE, later in the morning.

