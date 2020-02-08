x
Marine veteran walks from the U.P. to Ford Field, raising money along the way

Michael 'Rollo' Rollin raised money for three organizations.
Credit: Dennis Burck

DETROIT — A Marine veteran and Lions superfan completed a journey of a couple hundred miles on foot Sunday. 

Michael 'Rollo' Rollin walked from Michigan's Upper Peninsula to Ford Field in Detroit. A news release from the Wounded Warrior Project said Rollin's truck broke down in the U.P., and he saw a sign that said "365 miles to Ford Field." At that point, Rollin decided to walk.

Rollin, who is also a musician, started a GoFundMe to use his journey to raise money for three organizations: EUP Hospice, Planet Ant Theatre and the Wounded Warrior Project. 

The GoFundMe collected over $9,000

Credit: Courtesy: Dennis Burck
Michael “Rollo” Rollin arrived at Ford Field on Sunday, Aug. 2.

