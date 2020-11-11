Veterans & Mental Health: Services available in West Michigan

During Veterans Day, it's important to raise awareness for the challenges veterans face, including mental health illnesses and suicide.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — And as we honor Veterans Day, it's important to also raise awareness for the challenges they face. Most notably, mental health illnesses including PTSD, and suicide.

There are nearly 600,000 veterans in Michigan, making up over 8% of the adult population. It's troubling to break down some of the mental-health statistics nationwide.

The number of veterans with PTSD is different, depending on service era.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, about 11-20% who served in Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom have PTSD in a given year. Around 12% of Gulf War veterans have PTSD a year. It's estimated about 30% of Vietnam veterans have had PTSD in their lifetime.

Another major health problem veteran face is suicide.

According to the American Addiction Centers, veterans make up nearly a quarter of suicide deaths in the U.S. About 20 veterans die by suicide a day.

The suicide rate for veterans is 1.5 times higher than the general population. For female veterans, compared to non-veteran women, that number is 2.5 times higher. For older veterans, rates are especially high. In 2016, about 58% of veterans who died by suicide were 55 or older.

There are a variety of services available to West Michigan veterans.

The Grand Rapids Vet Center has individual, group, and family counseling, as well as substance abuse and employment services.

The West Michigan Veterans Coalition helps connect veterans with the services they need all throughout our area.

The National Veterans Crisis Line is available 24-7 for veterans and their families. That number is 1-800-273-8255.

