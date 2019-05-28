WYOMING, Mich. — Diane Cimochowicz joined the Navy in 1973.

"I was young, impressionable and thought I could get in there and end the war....end the Vietnam," said Cimochowicz.

That attitude led her to a military career that first began as an Operations Specialist and lasted two decades and two major conflicts.

"I went from being a little fish on a little ship in the world, to watching the worldwide operations for everything that was going on and that was back when we had the iron curtain," said Cimochowicz.

But she said it was the courage of other service members that made such a lasting impression on her.

WZZM

"Their strength—their strength and courage cannot be forged into any stone or monument, it's perpetual. And it shines through the white of the stripes," said Cimochowicz.

She knows many who gave their lives for our freedom and hopes their courage is honored for generations to come.

"Keep them in your mind and heart everyday of the year. And for your veterans, let them know that you care. If they served one day or 20 years, they served you," said Cimochowicz.

