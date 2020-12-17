More than 2,400 wreaths will be placed at Grand Rapids veterans cemetery

The annual Wreaths Across America will be held at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans cemetery, one of some 2,100 similar events planned nationwide.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The annual Wreaths Across America event, which decorates the graves of military veterans, is still slated to occur in Grand Rapids on Saturday, but under decidedly different circumstances than in previous years.

There will be no opening ceremony or speeches; masked volunteers will fan out in groups of no more than 25 people at a time.

But the wreaths – all 2,430 of them, will be solemnly placed on the graves of those who served as a tribute to their lives and sacrifice.

“This is such a difficult year,’’ local event coordinator Catherine Meintsma said. “Our veterans, I want them to know we are still here to support and honor them.’’

Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 2,100 locations across the United States, at sea and abroad. It began in 1992 when a wreath company in Maine placed surplus Christmas wreaths at graves in Arlington National Cemetery.

It was questionable whether such events would even be held after officials at Arlington announced on Nov. 16 it would not be allowing placement of wreaths this year. The decision was short-lived.

The following day, the Secretary of the Army directed Arlington National Cemetery to safely host the annual Wreaths Across America.

Coronavirus safeguards will be followed in Grand Rapids on Saturday, Dec. 19, Meintsma said.

“We will follow guidelines so we will only have 25 people in an outdoor setting,’’ she said. “I really feel great about the volunteers we do have coming.’’

Wreaths traditionally remain for about four weeks. The 12-acre cemetery is located north of the veterans facility at 3000 Monroe Ave. NE and is home to more than 5,000 graves.

Volunteers will lay wreaths in shifts to keep the gathering at no more than 25 people at a time. Groups volunteering include Blue Star Mothers of America, 92 for 22, local scouting groups and members of the Michigan National Guard.

“If we didn’t have these volunteers, we couldn’t do this,’’ Meintsma said.

Because of restrictions and crowd limitations due to COVID-19, Meintsma says additional volunteers are not needed this year.

“We hope to do so much more in 2021,’’ she said. “This year has been difficult in so many ways.’’

