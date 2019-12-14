GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Saturday's annual Wreaths for America celebration, volunteers in Grand Rapids honored fallen veterans by laying wreaths on grave sites at the Home For Veterans Cemetery.

Hundreds of wreaths were laid on grave sites at the Grand Rapids veterans cemetery. A local group has been laying wreaths since 2008, and the national movement started in 1992.

The celebration happened at cemeteries across the country, including hundreds of thousands of wreaths being laid at Arlington National Cemetery. The wreaths will be up for four weeks, with the last day of showing on Jan. 11.

"We understand we have Veterans Day in the fall and Memorial Day in the spring, but our service members sacrifice their time and safety every single day of the year to preserve our freedoms," Wreaths for America's mission statement reads.

"In many homes, there is an empty seat for one who is serving or one who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country," the statement continues. "There is no better time to express our appreciation than during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season."

