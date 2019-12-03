CLEARWATER, Fla. - An 18-year-old from Muskegon got a lifelong dream fulfilled by a classic rock legend.

Kyler Kieft faces a life-threatening autoimmune disease and has been a passionate guitar player and avid classic rock fan with dreams of becoming a professional music therapist one day.

With all this in mind Kids Wish Network, a children's charity that grants ill kids and teens wishes, decided to help bring some of his lifelong dreams into reality.

Kyler and his family flew down to Clearwater, Florida to meet celebrity guitarist Joe Satriani and watch him perform live. Satriani is well-known in the guitar world and has played alongside Sammy Hager of Van Halen and is even a former band member of both Deep Purple and Spinal Tap.

Kids Wish Network put Kyler and his family up at the Crystal Palms Beach Resort in Treasure Island. Kyler was able to have a one-on-one with Satriani and got some music industry advise, posed for photos and even got the rocker to sign one of his guitars. Kyler got to see Satriani perform some of his favorite songs at the Ruth Eckerd Hall in the Experience Hendrix show, a tribute to Jimi Hendrix.

Kyler with a signed guitar from Joe Satriani.

