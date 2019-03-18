KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Who's funny, an amazing woodworker and coming to Kalamazoo in November 2019? Nick Offerman, that's who!

The award-winning actor, writer, woodworker and comedian will be hitting the road for the first time since 2017 for his new, live comedy show ALL RISE.

Offerman is best known for his roles on Parks and Recreation, The Founder and Fargo. His rendition of Ron Swanson earned him a Television Critics Associated Award for Individual Achievement in Comedy. He's also a two-time nominee for the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

His show, ALL RISE, will take place at the Kalamazoo State Theater on Wednesday, Nov. 20. You can purchase tickets on Ticketmaster starting Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m.

