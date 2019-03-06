GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids pastor and Grammy-nominated recording artist Marvin Sapp has announced plans that he will leave Grand Rapids.

Sapp shared an article on his Facebook page Sunday that said he made the announcement to his church, the Lighthouse Full Life Center, that earlier that day. The article says Sapp is taking a new position as senior pastor at the Chosen Vessel Cathedral in Fort Worth, Texas.

The 53-year-old's first service in Texas will be in September. Sapp plans on remaining a chairman of the board of directors at his Grand Rapids church.

Marvin Sapp was born and raised in Grand Rapids and being singing at the age of four. He is one of the founding pastor of Lighthouse Full Life Center Church and has 10 Grammy nominations.

