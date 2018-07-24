NEWFOUNDLAND, Canada - Theresa Lockhart's loved ones have said a special goodbye in Canada, following her death in May 2017.

The Rest in Heaven Theresa Joan Lockhart Facebook page recently posted photos of Theresa's sister, Joan, spreading her ashes in Newfoundland, Canada.

According to the post, Theresa's ashes were spread on July 18.

Theresa Lockhart was first reported missing in May 2017, however her body wasn't found until October in a wooded part of Allegan County.

Police say they found her body based on a map drawn by her husband, Christopher Lockhart. In a suicide letter to police, he confessed to "snapping" and choking Theresa during an argument. A medical examiner later ruled she likely died of asphyxia due to strangulation.

