GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's graduation day for one half of the Presler twins. After nearly two months of donning specialized helmets from Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Center, younger brother Edgar has officially graduated out of the treatment.

Edgar and Vincent were originally referred to Mary Free Bed when they were only six months old, after their parents noticed both babies heads forming at an abnormal rate.

The twins tested in the severe category for both plagiocephaly and brachycephaly. Mary Free Bed Orthotist and Cranial Team Lead, Melissa Cordial-Stout, said this was due to limited spacing in the womb and added that babies who share wombs and or are premature have a higher risk of developing the conditions.

"When there are two or three babies in there and they're just squishing each other, they don't have the same amount of room to develop," Cordial-Stout explained.

After months of wearing the helmets and attending physical therapy, the boys have made significant improvements. Edgar has completely graduated from his helmet, and Vincent is expected to graduate in about one month. Both boys will continue with physical therapy.

"I’m even thinking about keeping the helmet and making a little decoration for him and doing the same for Vincent and just let them know what they went through, because they’re not going to remember," Jen Chichester, the boys' mother said.

Edgar received an honorary Mary Free Bed graduation bib as well as a certificate. Chichester said she's excited to watch Vincent get his soon.

"We really appreciate their help. We are so glad that they stepped in and gave us all kinds of insight and made it easier for us to go through this whole process and make sure the boys are healthy," she said.

