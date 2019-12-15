IONIA, Mich. — A candlelight vigil has been planned for Peyton Dennis, a five-year-old Ionia boy who died from brain cancer on Saturday.

The vigil will take place on Monday, Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Ionia.

Peyton was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) in February. His mother said doctors gave him three months to a year to live.

DIPG is a type of terminal brain cancer.

After getting the diagnosis, Peyton's family created a bucket list. One of the items on that list was riding a train, and in April, Peyton checked that off the list when he rode on the Coopersville and Marne Railway.

In March, Peyton was named a honorary deputy sheriff by the Ionia County Sheriff's Office.

"Peyton touched many lives, we were so blessed to have him as our son," his mother Katie Dennis posted on Facebook.

The family has a GoFundMe for Peyton's healthcare costs.

