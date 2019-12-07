HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - It's been about a week since Rachel Hopkins' pet tortoise disappeared. But Tater Tot was returned on Friday.

Someone dropped the tortoise off and drove away, Hopkins said.

On Wednesday, Hopkins spoke to 13 ON YOUR SIDE from her Holland Township home and said she was "desperate" to get her pet tortoise back.

“I’ve never been this long without her,” she said.

Hopkins is relieved to have her tortoise home. She has had Tator Tot since the tortoise was a hatchling.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.