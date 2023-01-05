13 Loves Pets night at Lumberjacks game

If you donate needed items to Pound Buddies at the Muskegon Lumberjacks game, you could win upgraded Jack's Club tickets to another game.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — 13 Loves Pets and hockey! Join Jay, Emily, and Sam from 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings for another fun 13 LOVES PETS night with the Muskegon Lumberjacks on Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. by getting your tickets here.

Not only will it be a great time with some great hockey (and actual corgis competing in a race!), it's also going to help a great organization: Pound Buddies.

Bring a donation of items listed below and you will be entered to win upgraded club seats for another 'Jacks game!

Pound Buddies always need paper towels, liquid detergent, clumping cat litter and bleach to help care for their furry friends. Please do not bring anything not on the list. They cannot take food or treats.

The team will also bring a few dogs looking for a good home and some scratches.

Pound Buddies provides shelter for homeless, abused or neglected dogs and cats and helps them get into loving new homes.

