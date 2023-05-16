20 guinea pigs up for adoption after being found wandering in Grand Haven

Harbor Humane Society says the pregnant moms have already been placed in foster homes, leaving 20 little piggies ready and waiting for their forever homes.

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — 20 guinea pigs found wandering in Grand Haven are officially ready to find their forever homes!

Harbor Humane Society says the pregnant moms have already been placed in foster homes, leaving 20 little piggies ready and waiting.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office received a call on May 11, saying guinea pigs had been wandering around in the road at 138th Avenue and Green Street. The caller put as many as they could into a box and deputies got them safely to Harbor Humane.

Harbor Humane says there's a few things to consider before deciding if a guinea pig is the right pet for you.

"Guinea pigs are social animals, so we are requiring them to be adopted in pairs if possible, or one is fine if you have another at home. Since we cannot fix them as the risk is so high, males and females cannot go together," the humane society wrote in a Facebook post.

If you so decide to adopt one guinea pig, Harbor Humane says it's important to keep them as indoor pets and make sure to give them lots of love and attention!

The adoption fee for one guinea pig is $20, while adopting a pair will cost about $30.

The shelter recommends filling out an adoption survey on their website to see if these furry friends are right for your home.

