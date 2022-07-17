8th annual Ales for Tails event returns with lifesaving mission

"There are so many animals that need our help out there. And these funds are critical to that success."

HOLLAND, Michigan — Harbor Humane Society’s signature fundraiser is returning this week.

The 8th annual Ales for Tails helps to animal shelter continue its life-saving mission.

Ales for Tails is Thursday, July 21 at the Shops at Westshore in Holland. The fun starts at 6 p.m. with live music, drinks, auction and more.

All the money raised goes directly back into the care of the animals at the shelter.

Last year, the shelter hit a new record with $85,000. That’s why, this year, the goal is to reach $100,000.

In just the last six months the shelter has taken in more than 1,000 animals.

“We, always as a nonprofit, are trying to have funds to take care of the many animals in our care. This summer has been especially brutal with the number of strays, we've gotten in, we've seen adoption slow down a little bit," Jen Self-Aulgur, executive director of Harbor Humane, said.

Tickets for the event are $25.

The silent auction goes live on Monday, July 18 in the morning. Visit their website for more details.

