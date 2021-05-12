Adopt-a-pet: Dots & Jillian at Pound Buddies in Muskegon

Dots and Jillian are waiting for their forever homes at Pound Buddies in Muskegon.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two dogs at Pound Buddies in Muskegon are ready for their forever homes.

The beautiful girl with the heart shape on her nose is Dots. She’s a staff and volunteer favorite who’s ready to find a family to love unconditionally.

"She's potty-trained, she is gentle. She walks well on a leash, she would be a great companion," said Pound Buddies Executive Director Lana Carson.

Dots gives great hugs, and while she is dog-friendly, staff at the shelter would like to see her be the queen of her own castle.

“She really wants to be around her person. So whether that's a family or a couple or just an individual, somebody who really desires that companionship she would fit that," Carson said.

The 60-pound terrier mix is around 3 to 4 years old.

Dots comes into a room with a lot of energy, but she will settle down for a good cuddle session.

"I think you get the best of both worlds with her that you could play with her in the yard. So she'd be great for a family like that. But if it was somebody that wants to take walks, and then just do a Netflix day, she'd be good with that deal," Carson said.

Then there’s Jillian.

She came to the shelter after being hit by a car. She’s recovered from her injuries and is ready for her forever home.

“Jillian has an exuberant personality, she loves to get out. We would definitely recommend a fenced-in yard because she loves to get out into our fenced-in area and just run. She's like a deer, she has boundless energy, she jumps up and down on all fours," Carson said.

The husky-shepherd mix is only about a year old but because of her past can be shy around strangers at first.

"Probably a quieter home that doesn't have a lot of hustle and bustle just because she needs a little bit more time to open up. But once she does, she's going to be your best friend," Carson said.

Like Dots, Jillian would be better suited to a home with older kids.

A dog buddy with moderate energy and good social skills would be a great match for Jillian.

“In fact, another dog may help her come out of her shell more and we see that often. So that may be something that we will say require, but we think that would help her out," Carson said.

Proficiency in belly rubs would make this goofy girl happy.

Whether you choose Dots or Jillian, you’re getting a loyal furry friend. If you’re interested in applying to adopt Dots or Jillian, click here.

