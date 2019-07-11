GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Harriette! Harriette is a small terrier mix who was found as a stray. Though she isn't up for adoption yet, she's a perfect example of what you could get if you helped Humane Society of West Michigan by becoming a foster!

Just like Harriette, many dogs are looking for foster homes until they can find t heir "fur-ever" homes! HSWM is looking for fosters who don't have other pets or kids. To learn more about fostering for Humane Society of West Michigan, click here.

New Home November: Rabbit Adoption Special!

Humane Society of West Michigan is looking to find new homes for their rabbits this November and so they're offering $11 rabbit adoptions! HSWM would love to find the perfect bunny to join your family. To see rabbits that are up for adoption as well as other small animals, click here.

Throw for Good at Target Axe Throwing!

HSWM is inviting you to come out to Target Axe Throwing on Plainfield next week to help support their mission. For only $10 you can try axe throwing! All proceeds will go to Humane Society of West Michigan.

The event is happening Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and reservations are required! There will be four time slots available, 5:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., 5:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

If you would like to reserve your spot, email Makayla@targetaxethrowing.com. Spaces are limited in each time slot.

Anna Grace celebrates finding her "fur-ever" home!

We also have exciting news to share, Anna Grace has finally found her forever home!

These images were shared with 13 ON YOUR SIDE from her going away party last week. HSWM wanted to thank everyone who helped support them and helped to find her a home!

Anna Grace and her new mom during her going away party!

