GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - Every other Thursday on 13 On Your Side at Noon, Humane Society of West Michigan brings in pets looking for a forever home. This week, HSWM brought in Bonnie!

She's a 3-year-old terrier mix from Calhoun County Animal Center. According to the HSWM, Bonnie is a sweet and easy going girl who just wants to be loved. She enjoys going on walks and having a good cuddle on the couch. Bonnie appears to do well with other dogs, however, every situation is different so we would require a dog to dog meeting before going home to a family with another dog. She should also go to a home with older/respectful children. She is heartworm positive which means she will need to go through heartworm treatment.

The Humane Society of West Michigan also shared 10 tips for car ride safety:

1. Bring your pet’s vaccination records

2. Take your pet to the vet before you travel

3. Make sure your pet's identification tags are up to date

4. Have a recent picture of your pet on your phone

5. Prepare a travel kit for your pet; this may include food, bowls, medication and first aid, a toy or object that may comfort your pet, etc.

6. Do not let your pet roam free or put their head out the window

7. Keep your pet in a well-secured crate while traveling (big enough for your pet to stand up and turn around in)

8. If not using a crate, keep your pet secured in the back seat with a harness attached to the seat buckle.

9. Stop every two to three hours to allow your pet to have a break from the car

10. Never leave your pet alone in the car Keep in mind that traveling may not be for all pets, a pet sitter or a familiar boarding facility may be a better option for your pet. Some pets may be prone to carsickness, contact your veterinarian about medication options.

You can learn more about Bonnie or other pets for adoption at the Humane Society of West Michigan's website.

