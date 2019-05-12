GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Cranberry! Cranberry is a 2-year-old blue heeler mix that recently arrived via an American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals lifesaving transport.

She is cute as a button, full of energy, and can't wait to meet you!

Also take a look at all the adoptable dogs and cats.

Here is a look at what else is going on at the Humane Society:

Giving Tuesday

Thank you to all who donated to Humane Society of West Michigan on Giving Tuesday! All donations will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $20,000 thanks to ChowHound and anonymous sponsors! We're still totaling the donations, so be sure to check our Facebook for a final number!

Join us for Winter Youth Activities!

Winter Escape Kids' Night Out - Friday December 13th, 6:00pm-9:00pm, includes Animal time, pizza, decorating cookies, games, crafts, movie and popcorn. Cost $25/child. Ages 5-13

Winter Camp - Thursday January 2nd and Friday January 3rd, 9:00am-4:00pm (aftercare til 5:15pm for an extra $10 per day), includes Animal time, crafts, games, guest speakers and so much more! Cost $75 for both days, Ages 7-12,

To register for either program email: heducation@hswestmi.org

Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters

Empty the Shelters is back with another holiday celebration! Join us for FEE WAIVED adult cat and dog adoptions on Saturday, December 14th. Visitors will also enjoy photos of their new family member with Santa and a delicious holiday bake sale.

Pre-approval for adopters is not required but is encouraged. To learn about becoming pre-approved, visit www.hswestmi.org or contact adoptions@hswestmi.org

We have so many wonderful animals that can't wait to find a home for the holidays!

More pet stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.