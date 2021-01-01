Adopt-A-Pet: Meet Hamilton and Jellybean!

Hamilton and Jellybean both love to cuddle with their humans, but Jellybean would prefer a more quiet, relaxing place to call home.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Hamilton and Jellybean! While Jellybean might be a bit more laid back than Hamilton, they're both looking for their fur-ever homes!

Hamilton is a 4-year-old large mixed breed. He's a very loving pup who has a lot of energy and is up for any adventure! Humane Society of West Michigan says he would do best as an only-pet with a home that has a yard so he can get his energy out!

Hamilton has been in and out of the shelter for the past two years, and is looking for a family to call his own.

Jellybean is a 2-year-old shorthair who's super laid back. She's very snuggly and is looking for a quiet and relaxing place to call home.

Jellybean is FeLV+, but don't let that deter you from bringing her into your family! FeLV+ cats are not suffering and can live long and happy lives. Just provide her some quality food and keep her up to date on her vet visits and vaccines.

Both Hamilton and Jellybean are available for adoption right now at Humane Society of West Michigan!

