GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Humane Society of West Michigan would like you to meet Loki! Loki is almost 4 months old and has a cute fluffy tail. He likes to be held and would make an excellent addition to many families.

Humane Society of West Michigan also wants to introduce you to Rocco. Rocco is a 6-year-old large mixed breed. He's been in and out of HSWM since September of 2018. He's a very happy guy and can often be seen holding a toy and smiling at his kennel gate. He likes hiking, playing with other dogs his size, and snoozing.

To see all adoptable animals, click here.

Pups and Trucks:

On Thursday you can join Humane Society of West Michigan for a fundraiser at LINE-X Trucks on 28th Street. There will be dogs, a food truck and accessories for your truck. LINE-X will also be donating a portion of proceeds to HSWM. Thursday's event runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Clear the Shelters:

On Aug 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. you can help Humane Society of West Michigan Clear the Shelters. Adoptions will be available at a reduced rate. Adult dogs will be $99 and heartworm positive dogs will be $149. Cats and critters will be $9. Kitten and puppies will not be available at this event.

Robinette's Adoption Event:

Also on Saturday, Aug 17 you can swing by Robinette's for wagon rides and puppies. Humane Society of West Michigan will be bringing adoptable puppies for you to meet and fall in love with. That event runs from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.