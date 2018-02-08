GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Every other Thursday on 13 On Your Side at Noon, Humane Society of West Michigan brings in pets looking for a forever home. This week, HSWM brought in Math!

Math is a 6-year-old Shepherd mix. She is a lovable girl that enjoys giving kisses and rolling in the grass. She has been with HSWM since July 10 and was a transfer from Mississippi. She is heartworm positive which means that she will have to return to HSWM for heartworm treatment.

During the month of August, HSWM is offering an adoption special. All long-term dogs (in HSWM's care over 1 month) are $25 to adopt until Aug. 31.

You can learn more about Math or other pets for adoption at the Humane Society of West Michigan's website.

