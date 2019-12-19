GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Naranja! Naranja is a 2.5 month old puppy who's ready to meet his new family! He's a little shy at first, but has a wonderful temperament.

$20 Microchip Clinic

Head over to Chow Hound in Standale Thursday night. They'll be offering a $20 microchipping clinic.

Microchips add an extra sense of security as they make it much easier for you to find a lost pet.

HSWM's chips are free to register and update throughout your pet's lifetime. No pre-registration is required but you are asked to keep your animal on a leash or in a carrier at this event.

The event is happening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

12 Days of Wish-Mas at HSWM

Humane Society of West Michigan is celebrating the 12 Days of Wish-Mas. Every day, they'll share an item on their wish list that would make a great gift for their shelter pets.

If you want to donate, you can drop items off during open hours in their front lobby or sent via Amazon wish list. The animals of HSWM thank you and wish you a happy holiday season!

12 Days of Wish-Mas List:

Canned Dog Food Tuna in Water Kong Classic - All Sizes Oxbow Adult Rabbit Food Long-Lasting Dog Chews Pate Cat Food Cat and Dog Puzzle Feeders Hot Dogs Oxbow Rabbit Treats Low or No Fat Yogurt Bergen Scratcher Replacement Pads Monetary Donations

