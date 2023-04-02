Adoptable Nick is a dedicated coach potato committed to re-watching all the Marvel movies

The handsome boy made his way to Michigan in the hopes of having a better life and finding his forever family.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Nick! He's an American Staffordshire Terrier mix around 3 or 4 year old.

The handsome boy made his way to Michigan in the hopes of having a better life and finding his forever family.

Nick is available for adoption from Hearts of Hope Rescue.

This guy is about 60 pounds and a total couch potato!

Nick is all in for binge watching anything but he's currently committed to re-watching all of the Marvel movies in the correct order, obviously.

While Nick enjoys being lazy there are two things he loves more, people and car rides.

His foster family says Nick has never met a human he didn't love and he will do anything to feel the wind blowing through his ears on a good road trip.

They say Nick is potty-trained and a world champion potty holder.

He would prefer a family who is home more often than not and Nick would like to be the king of his castle as the only pet in the home.

Nick could go to a home with children. He is neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines.

Help Nick find a family he can share in his unconditional love.

If you're interested in applying to adopt Nick click, here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.