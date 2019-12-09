GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Paco! Paco is a four-year-old dog with a beautiful under bite who does well with other dogs. Humane Society of West Michigan says he would likely do well with respectful kids.

Here is look now at the other events being put on by the Humane Society of West Michigan:

Garage Bar Block Party:

Saturday, Sept. 14, Garage Bar will be having one of its famous block parties with music, food and drink and of course dogs! A portion of the profits will be donated to Humane Society of West Michigan. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Community Adoption Day with Woosah and Outside Coffee Co.:

Join Humane Society of West Michigan for an afternoon full of fun, adoptable animals, music, snacks and drinks. It's happening at Outside Coffee Co. and Woosah Outfitters. The afternoon will conclude with a community dog walk. The event is happening Sunday, Sept. 15 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Bark in the Dark:

The Seventh Annual Bark in the Dark at Riverside Park is happening Saturday, Oct. 5. There will be a glow in the dark 5k and 1 mile fun run, a dog costume contest, local beverages and photo booth. Bark in the Dark is the second largest annual fundraiser from HSWM.

