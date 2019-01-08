GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Humane Society of West Michigan joined us in studio to introduce us to Peach! Peach is a 2-month-old female American Pit Bull Terrier mix.

Humane Society of West Michigan would also like you to meet Cinnamon! HSWM thinks Cinnamon is actually a Havana Brown mix, which is a pretty rare breed of cat! He's almost 7 years old and is very sweet. But don't let his sweetness and affection fool you. He also has a wild side and is known to be playful and a great hunter. He wants a home that would give him a lot of activity and of course love!

A picture of Cinnamon from Humane Society of West Michigan.

Tito's, Tots, & Tails:

Join Humane Society of West Michigan on Thursday for their second annual Tito's, Tots, & Tails at Blue Dog Tavern (638 Stocking Ave NW Grand Rapids). Every Tito's Vodka drink sold during the night will give $1 to Humane Society of West Michigan. Tito's will also make a donation at the end of the night.

Bark in the Dark at Riverside Park:

On Saturday, October 5 head down to Riverside Park in Grand Rapids from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. There you can have the best dog-friendly night in town at Bark in the Dark! There will be a glow in the dark 5K, 1 mile fun run/walk and a lot of activities for runners and non-runners alike! For more information on the event and tickets, click here.

National Immunization Awareness Month:

August is National Immunization Awareness Month. If its been a while since your fur-baby has seen the vet, consider making an appointment this month! Vaccinations are crucial to keep your pets safe and healthy. Some immunizations may also be required by the state or a municipality law. Not sure which vaccinations you need? Ask your vet!

Empty the Shelters:

Humane Society of West Michigan has an Empty the Shelters event scheduled with the Bissell Pet Foundation on August 9 and 10. Adult dogs will be $25 and adult cats will have their fee waived. There will not be any puppy or kitten adoptions. You also need to be pre-approved August 9. Contact HSWM for details at adoptions@hswestmi.org or 616-453-8900.

For more on Humane Society of West Michigan, click here.

