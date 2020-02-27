GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet this week's Adopt-A-Pet PeeWee!

PeeWee is a 2 month old mixed breed puppy. He and his sister, Patty, came from a high-risk shelter in Texas through the ASPCA. They will both be up for adoption at the Humane Society of West Michigan very soon.

Patty

Humane Society of West Michigan

All of the adoptable dogs, cats and other critters can be viewed on the Humane Society's website. It is updated in real-time, so the pets on the site are the pets the HSWM still has available.

Spring Break Camp for Kids!

Fend off boredom by spending your spring break with animals. The Humane Society's spring break camp is now accepting registrations. Camp includes animal time, games, crafts, guest speakers and so much more.

It's happening April 6-10 and costs $140 per child (ages 7-13) after care available until 5:15 for an additional $10 per day.

8th Annual Paws, Claws & Corks (Monday, 3/16, 6-9pm @ DeVos Place Steelcase Ballroom)

The 8th annual Paws, Claws & Corks is on Monday, March 16 in the Steelcase Ballroom at DeVos Place. It will feature food and drinks from local restaurants, wineries, and breweries as well as both a live and silent auction highlighting exciting packages and experiences from area organizations.

100% of proceeds from the event will benefit Humane Society of West Michigan. In 2019 alone, the Humane Society helped over 3,600 animals find a home. Last year more than 700 guests attended the event at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, raising over $165,000 for Humane Society of West Michigan's animals.

Get your tickets today at pawsclawsandcorks.com

